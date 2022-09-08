Previous
Next
Don't mess with a post mistress by ajisaac
Photo 2460

Don't mess with a post mistress

Another humorous stone has appeared at the back of the local shop & post office in Cilgerran.

'Don't mess with a post mistress. She knows where you live....' - be careful!
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
678% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise