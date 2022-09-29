Helter Skelter

Located on the edge of Goodwick, I have no idea why this lovely helter skelter is where it is.



It is on the side of a road on a entrance to what is a guest house, but the ground is all rocky around it; maybe it is there to symbolize the nearby Strumble Head lighthouse that sits north west of Fishguard? Perhaps someone saved it from destruction (?) - I no not!



Anyway it reminds me of The Beatles classic song of the same name - lyrics below.



When I get to the bottom

I go back to the top of the slide

Where I stop and I turn and I go for a ride

'Til I get to the bottom and I see you again

Yeah, yeah, yeah, ha-ha-ha!

Well do you, don't you want me to love you?

I'm coming down fast, but I'm miles above you

Tell me, tell me, tell me, come on tell me the answer

Well, you may be a lover, but you ain't no dancer

Now, helter-skelter

Helter-skelter

Helter-skelter

Yeah

Ooh!

Oh will you, won't you want me to make you? (Ah)

I'm coming down fast, but don't let me break you (ah)

Tell me, tell me, tell me the answer

Well, you may be a lover, but you ain't no dancer

Look out!

Helter-skelter

Helter-skelter

Helter-skelter

Ooh

Look out!

'Cause here she comes

When I get to the bottom

I go back to the top of the slide

And I stop, and I turn and I go for a ride

And I get to the bottom and I see you again

Yeah, yeah, yeah!

Well do you, don't you want me to make you?

I'm coming down fast, but don't let me break you

Tell me, tell me, tell me your answer

Well, you may be a lover, but you ain't no dancer

Look out!

Helter-skelter

Helter-skelter

Helter-skelter

Well, look out! Helter-skelter

She's coming down fast

Yes, she is

Yes, she is

Coming down fast

Oh yeah, helter-skelter

Ooh

I got blisters on my fingers



Songwriters: Paul McCartney / John Lennon

Helter Skelter lyrics © Sony/ATV Tunes LlC