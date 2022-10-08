Previous
I alone remain by ajisaac
I alone remain

'I alone remain' said the last pebble after the incoming tide had receded, 'all my mates have been swept out into the sea bed'

Shot taken yesterday at Whitesands Bay, near Saint Davids in Pembrokeshire.
ajisaac

