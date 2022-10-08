Sign up
Photo 2488
I alone remain
'I alone remain' said the last pebble after the incoming tide had receded, 'all my mates have been swept out into the sea bed'
Shot taken yesterday at Whitesands Bay, near Saint Davids in Pembrokeshire.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2494
photos
64
followers
95
following
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
7th October 2022 12:48pm
Tags
sand
,
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
sea
,
shadow
,
beach
,
waves
,
lines
,
clouds
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
cliff
,
patterns
,
bay
,
texture
,
colour
,
horizon
,
sandy
,
grains
,
pov
,
pebble
,
seascape
,
pembrokeshire
365 Project
close