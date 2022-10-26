We are here....we are not seen

We live in a world of 'unseen things'.... things we do not seem to see in plain sight, things we 'block' out of sight that we do not want to see, then there are things that others see that we do not....



However there is a world of 'unseen' out there...things that surround us that we cannot see but we have used to benefit our society.



Whether we are in the valley below or high on the mountain or hill tops, at home or in our office environment we are surrounded by waves...



X-Ray, Gamma, Infra-Red, Radio, Microwave, Ultra-Violet... they are out there...they are note seen (with the naked eye)