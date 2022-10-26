Previous
We are here....we are not seen by ajisaac
We are here....we are not seen

We live in a world of 'unseen things'.... things we do not seem to see in plain sight, things we 'block' out of sight that we do not want to see, then there are things that others see that we do not....

However there is a world of 'unseen' out there...things that surround us that we cannot see but we have used to benefit our society.

Whether we are in the valley below or high on the mountain or hill tops, at home or in our office environment we are surrounded by waves...

X-Ray, Gamma, Infra-Red, Radio, Microwave, Ultra-Violet... they are out there...they are note seen (with the naked eye)
ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Boxplayer ace
Ooh it's all gone a bit Doctor Who!
October 26th, 2022  
