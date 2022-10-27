Sign up
Photo 2509
My Cymru My T-Shirt
I think this artwork on a Cardiff city centre wall is absolutely fantastic!
Two Cardiff creatives have teamed up with an international sportswear brand to showcase the city's ethnic diversity.
'My Cymru, My Shirt' is a photo-series project created by Yusuf Ismail and Shawqi Hasson, creative directors and photographers from Butetown.
The pair worked with adidas London on the project which uses the Wales shirt to celebrate diversity and promote inclusivity.
I think it works very well!
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
1
1
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Suzanne
ace
Mae hynny'n ddiddorol iawn. Dw i'n licio'r llun a'r golygu. Dw i’n dysgu Cymraeg ond dyw fy Nghymraeg ddim yn dda iawn. Mae'n ddrwg gen i. Dewisbeth
November 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
