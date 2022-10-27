My Cymru My T-Shirt

I think this artwork on a Cardiff city centre wall is absolutely fantastic!



Two Cardiff creatives have teamed up with an international sportswear brand to showcase the city's ethnic diversity.



'My Cymru, My Shirt' is a photo-series project created by Yusuf Ismail and Shawqi Hasson, creative directors and photographers from Butetown.



The pair worked with adidas London on the project which uses the Wales shirt to celebrate diversity and promote inclusivity.



I think it works very well!



