Previous
Next
My Cymru My T-Shirt by ajisaac
Photo 2509

My Cymru My T-Shirt

I think this artwork on a Cardiff city centre wall is absolutely fantastic!

Two Cardiff creatives have teamed up with an international sportswear brand to showcase the city's ethnic diversity.

'My Cymru, My Shirt' is a photo-series project created by Yusuf Ismail and Shawqi Hasson, creative directors and photographers from Butetown.

The pair worked with adidas London on the project which uses the Wales shirt to celebrate diversity and promote inclusivity.

I think it works very well!

27th October 2022 27th Oct 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
688% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Mae hynny'n ddiddorol iawn. Dw i'n licio'r llun a'r golygu. Dw i’n dysgu Cymraeg ond dyw fy Nghymraeg ddim yn dda iawn. Mae'n ddrwg gen i. Dewisbeth
November 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise