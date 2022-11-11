Sign up
Photo 2520
Autumnal Path
A trip out to Slebech, down on the banks of the River Cleddau, is a delightful experience especially in the autumn.
Here is just one snapshot of the autumnal vista there!
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
green
,
outside
,
golden
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
grass
,
color
,
trees
,
view
,
park
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
path
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
pathway
,
gate
,
banks
,
pillars
,
hedge
,
pillar
,
stonework
,
autumnal
,
hedging
,
parkland
