Autumnal Path by ajisaac
Photo 2520

Autumnal Path

A trip out to Slebech, down on the banks of the River Cleddau, is a delightful experience especially in the autumn.

Here is just one snapshot of the autumnal vista there!
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
