Emerging by ajisaac
Emerging

Walking out today in a woodland not too far away from where I live and came across a group of large mushroom that have and are emerging from the woodland floor.

Here is one of them rising out of the good earth....
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
