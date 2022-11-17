'Librarian Girl' Mural

I came across this delightful mural in Honiton outside what I discovered to be the library painted by artist Stephen Quick in 2016, and after six years it has faired really well.I decided to look up the artist online (as you do) and found out a bit more about him. What I found was highly interesting!Here's a snippet from his profile and then a link to his webpage for those who are interested -Stephen Quick born in Honiton and trained in Bristol. Since leaving university he has set up the art and film studio "Splintered Studios" which has been based in Honiton, Teignmouth and now back in Bristol.He is an internationally collected artist with collectors all around Europe and America and as far a field as Australia and Japan.High profile projects have included his artwork for the stage production of Mojo Mickeybo on London's West End.His film "In the Key of Water" was used to highlight water shortage at The National Association of Landscape Architects in Bergan, Norway.Articles on his art and art theory have featured in various local magazines including Devon Life, Plymouth Life, Home and Garden and Exeter Flying post.His speed painting videos have featured on Sky's Oops TV, and the web sites of the BBC, Adam and Joe, GameSpot UK and 30 Seconds To Mars. These videos have brought him massive exposure and a wide fan base; he is just about to hit 1 million views on YouTube, to whom he is now a partner with.