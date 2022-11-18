Weathering the weather at Wetherspoons!

Here I am weathering the weather at Wetherspoons as it is hammering down for a minute or two!



Where you say? I am in the historic Star Inn at Honiton, where I purchased an Avocet Ale from local Exeter Brewery for the goodly sum of £0.87! Yep you got it 87pence!!! (Apparently for today only & I am only down here for a few days on a family get together).



The original Star Inn was possibly the oldest-surviving pub in Honiton. An 18th-century grade II listed building, this was probably a beer house before becoming an inn, which may have been when the property was enlarged in c1838.



In the 1850s, it was one of the town’s 24 inns. In the late 19th and early 20th century, Edward Burrough had a long stint as landlord.



From 1968, the pub was the centre of pigeon-racing, the most famous pigeon being Ron’s Dream.



