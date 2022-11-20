Previous
In the Outback? by ajisaac
Photo 2524

In the Outback?

One might be forgiven to think (maybe) that I have made a trip to the Australian outback, but no I am in the county of Devonshire!

Here along the base of the cliff overlooking the sea are these wonderful timber holiday chalets in the village of Branscombe.

Branscombe, lying along the Jurassic Coast, is believed to be the longest village in the country, the main street sweeps down through the stunning valley to the sea, lined with colourful cottages and thatched buildings, and ends with these chalets

Maybe not quite as exciting as the Australian Outback but still very beautiful!

20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
