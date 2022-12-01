'Snow begins this season...'

Yep its that season again to be jolly as the carol writer has penned....and here are some of the lovely Christmas decorations at the entrance to Clynfyw Care Farm, about a couple of miles from where I Iive.



Clynfyw Farm is a 395 acre organic farm and woodland in North Pembrokeshire that has been farmed by the Lewis-Bowen family since the 1750s. Since 1985 it has offered high-quality accessible accommodation in converted Victorian farm buildings.



Trading under the company name Clynfyw Countryside Centre Ltd (Clynfyw CC) since 1999, has expanded on the holidays to include weddings, conferences and a variety of courses based around the environment, disability access and sustainability. In 2009 the Clynfyw CC Directors decided to refocus our efforts, concentrating on its strengths – disability access around the farm, inclusive holiday provision and the knowledge they have gained of the needs of the disabled community locally and further afield.



In 2011 Clynfyw Community Interest Company (CIC) was constituted to run day care services and related activities on a Care Farm. Clynfyw CC still exists managing the holiday cottages, while Clynfyw CIC runs as a Care Farm which is open to everyone, but with a focus on supporting ‘vulnerable people’ in general.



It is the Clynfyw Carol Service next week hence the decorations going up to advertise it!



