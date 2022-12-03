Previous
Sea Weed Pendant by ajisaac
Photo 2540

Sea Weed Pendant

Following on from my yesterday's post here is the 'sea weed pendant'- I picked up on one of our local beaches recently.

What is fabulous is that the colours of the 'weed' change depending on the amount of rainfall it experiences.
ajisaac

@ajisaac
Lesley Aldridge ace
Such beauty in nature.
December 4th, 2022  
ajisaac
@countrylassie Yes indeed there is.
December 4th, 2022  
