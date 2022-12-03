Sign up
Photo 2540
Sea Weed Pendant
Following on from my yesterday's post here is the 'sea weed pendant'- I picked up on one of our local beaches recently.
What is fabulous is that the colours of the 'weed' change depending on the amount of rainfall it experiences.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Such beauty in nature.
December 4th, 2022
ajisaac
@countrylassie
Yes indeed there is.
December 4th, 2022
