Photo 2560
Lowering the drawbridge
Out in the garden for a few minutes of fresh air and 'found' this frozen leaf looking like a drawbridge coming down (or going up!) against a dark blue & cloudy sky.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
dark
,
black
,
nature
,
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
cloud
,
leaf
,
color
,
clouds
,
macro
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
silhouette
,
close-up
,
abstract
,
colour
,
frozen
JackieR
ace
I see a crocodile!!
December 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
