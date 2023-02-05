Previous
Next
There's moor out there by ajisaac
Photo 2610

There's moor out there

A view looking across the 'moorland' from Martin's Haven towards Marloes & Dale in West Pembrokeshire.

The colours of the grassland were almost bronzy with splashes of yellow gorses coming out.
5th February 2023 5th Feb 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
717% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I like the composition, light and colour
March 1st, 2023  
JackieR ace
You have a perfect golden triangle, wonderful details and colours and great landscape
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise