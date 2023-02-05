Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2610
There's moor out there
A view looking across the 'moorland' from Martin's Haven towards Marloes & Dale in West Pembrokeshire.
The colours of the grassland were almost bronzy with splashes of yellow gorses coming out.
5th February 2023
5th Feb 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2620
photos
65
followers
97
following
717% complete
View this month »
2613
2614
2615
2616
2617
2618
2619
2620
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
3rd February 2023 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
cloud
,
grass
,
color
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
house
,
landscape
,
moor
,
moorland
,
wall
,
building
,
bushes
,
bush
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
land
,
grassland
,
walling
Suzanne
ace
I like the composition, light and colour
March 1st, 2023
JackieR
ace
You have a perfect golden triangle, wonderful details and colours and great landscape
March 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close