Black and Blue by ajisaac
Photo 2613

Black and Blue

A sort of break in the weather then all of a sudden a mighty storm starting brewing on the horizon.

Shot taken on 'Frenni-Fawr' moor near Crymych, Pembrokeshire.
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
