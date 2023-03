The Trees They Are A Changing

Signs of an early Spring in the subtle hues of the colours in the nearby woods and woodland; yes 'The trees are a changing'! - perhaps they are being lulled into a false sense of security as it has been fairly mild but also very wet too, who knows but time!



Anyway couldn't help but get a play on words for one of the great songs of the 60's (and all decades afterwards too) by the great Bob Dylan!