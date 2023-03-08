Previous
Photo 2636

Not much snow here in this part of Wales, we seemed to have missed the large stuff further east & north.

Anyway this tractor driver hasn't a worry if we get lots of the white stuff with his large wheels as he is going 'Flat out like a badger on a bypass' (see sticker on the back of his cab).

It must be West Wales....!
