Previous
Next
Walk this way by ajisaac
Photo 2653

Walk this way

A street shot of a very brisk walking young woman on the street, hence my title 'Walk this way'....

Where is she heading..? What will she do when she gets there...?

Invitations to make up a story are welcome!
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
728% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise