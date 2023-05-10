Previous
Aerial by ajisaac
Aerial

Aerial or Macro? Is this a high level shot from the drone or a macro from my shoulder height?

Can you guess.....?

Answer - Macro it is - taken from about shoulder height of a stretch of river bed and rock pools along the Afon (River) Teifi at Cilgerran!
