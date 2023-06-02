Previous
Next
Facades by ajisaac
Photo 2727

Facades

According to 'vocabulary.com'

'A facade is the front of a building, or a kind of front people put up emotionally. If you're mad but acting happy, you're putting up a facade.'

This word has to do with the outer layer of something. One sense has to do with the front or outside of a building. The other meaning has to do with people who are hiding something. In both cases, the facade could be deceiving. A building with a gorgeous facade isn't necessarily gorgeous inside. A person putting on a facade is definitely putting on a front: the face they're showing to the world doesn't match how they're feeling.

Pic taken in the town of Newcastle Emlyn, Carmarthenshire.
2nd June 2023 2nd Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise