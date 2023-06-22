Previous
Next
What's on the table? by ajisaac
Photo 2735

What's on the table?

What is on the table.....?

Shot taken in the garden of an old abandoned building with some tools rusting away....
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
750% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise