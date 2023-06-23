Previous
Wet Day A Walking by ajisaac
Photo 2748

Wet Day A Walking

Out in Milford Haven to say hello to some of my friends who are re-locating there; it was 'a wet day a walking'.

View taken towards one of the docking bays for oil tankers!
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
