Not Bothered! by ajisaac
Photo 2751

Not Bothered!

Hitting the streets of Carmarthen, secretly & randomly pointing the camera at people as I pass by!

Caught this woman as she was walking down King Street; 'not bothered' is the vibe I am getting!!!
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
