The beautiful 'Godremamog Mill' set along the Afon (river) Cych valley. The name of the mill is Welsh for "at the end of the 'river' Mamog".
The mill has stood at the confluence of the rivers Mamog and Cych since 1885, but people walked the valley long before the mill was built. A hunt in the Cych valley features in the Mabinogion, a collection of Welsh folk tales which are believed to date back to 500 B.C..
Godremamog Mill was a working woollen factory for 50 years from 1885 to 1935. It produced flannel which would have been used for workmen's shirts (e.g. for colliers and steel workers) and army uniforms. The woollen cloth was much in demand because it was extremely hardwearing and safer than cotton - colliers and steel workers working conditions were hard and they were in constant danger from fires. Woollen flannel is very hard to set alight, while cotton will burn easily.
There is a public footpath route that crosses the Afon Cych near the mill entrance and you get the view here.