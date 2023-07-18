Previous
Clocking It by ajisaac
Photo 2773

Clocking It

This is part of my car's dash on the day (today 18.07.23) that I clocked 250,000 miles on my car!

Yep 250,000 miles on the clock! That's over 10 times around the world along the equator.

The Earth's circumference (the distance all the way around the equator) is 24,901 miles (40,075 kilometres).

Phew I need to take my foot of the accelerator and apply the brakes now....!!!!
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
JackieR ace
Is it rusty as well as trusty?

That's a heck of an achievement
August 31st, 2023  
ajisaac
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Nope, no rust!!! I don't think though I'll make it to the 500K ha ha!
August 31st, 2023  
