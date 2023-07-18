Clocking It

This is part of my car's dash on the day (today 18.07.23) that I clocked 250,000 miles on my car!



Yep 250,000 miles on the clock! That's over 10 times around the world along the equator.



The Earth's circumference (the distance all the way around the equator) is 24,901 miles (40,075 kilometres).



Phew I need to take my foot of the accelerator and apply the brakes now....!!!!