Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2773
Clocking It
This is part of my car's dash on the day (today 18.07.23) that I clocked 250,000 miles on my car!
Yep 250,000 miles on the clock! That's over 10 times around the world along the equator.
The Earth's circumference (the distance all the way around the equator) is 24,901 miles (40,075 kilometres).
Phew I need to take my foot of the accelerator and apply the brakes now....!!!!
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2790
photos
60
followers
89
following
764% complete
View this month »
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
yellow
,
car
,
clock
,
fun
,
abstract
,
dashboard
,
information
,
collage
,
numbers
,
transport
,
automobile
,
inside
,
clocks
,
number
,
indoors
,
dial
,
triptych
,
dash
,
motorcar
JackieR
ace
Is it rusty as well as trusty?
That's a heck of an achievement
August 31st, 2023
ajisaac
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Nope, no rust!!! I don't think though I'll make it to the 500K ha ha!
August 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
That's a heck of an achievement