Previous
Next
Abercych Avebury by ajisaac
Photo 2778

Abercych Avebury

Many of you will no doubt be familiar with the Neolithic henge of Avebury in Wiltshire containing three stone circles around the village.

One of the best known prehistoric sites in Britain, it contains the largest megalithic stone circle in the world. It is both a tourist attraction and a place of religious importance.

Not so well known (well not known at all!) is the much smaller 'ABERCYCH HENGE' that is located beyond Gelli-Deg, which has been 'created' from the local lying menhirs that were once gate posts etc. (the farming community used what was lying around the landscape for various things).

What is interesting though are the menhirs that are similiar to both the stone used at Avebury & Stonehenge. In fact the quarry that the Stonehenge Stones were believed to be from is only about 15 miles away!

It has been constructed around a huge oak tree.

From the henge you get a great view across the Cych Valley towards both Ceredigion & Carmarthenshire.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
764% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise