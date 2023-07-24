Abercych Avebury

Many of you will no doubt be familiar with the Neolithic henge of Avebury in Wiltshire containing three stone circles around the village.



One of the best known prehistoric sites in Britain, it contains the largest megalithic stone circle in the world. It is both a tourist attraction and a place of religious importance.



Not so well known (well not known at all!) is the much smaller 'ABERCYCH HENGE' that is located beyond Gelli-Deg, which has been 'created' from the local lying menhirs that were once gate posts etc. (the farming community used what was lying around the landscape for various things).



What is interesting though are the menhirs that are similiar to both the stone used at Avebury & Stonehenge. In fact the quarry that the Stonehenge Stones were believed to be from is only about 15 miles away!



It has been constructed around a huge oak tree.



From the henge you get a great view across the Cych Valley towards both Ceredigion & Carmarthenshire.