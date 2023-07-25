Previous
Menhir by ajisaac
Photo 2779

Menhir

One of the standing 'menhirs' stones at the Abercych Henge I posted yesterday.

As you can see this one was used by the farmer for a gate post as it still has the gate bolt drilled into it.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
