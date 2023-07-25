Sign up
Photo 2779
Menhir
One of the standing 'menhirs' stones at the Abercych Henge I posted yesterday.
As you can see this one was used by the farmer for a gate post as it still has the gate bolt drilled into it.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2790
photos
60
followers
89
following
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
outside
,
grass
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
landscape
,
history
,
texture
,
monochrome
,
greyscale
,
shaped
,
menhir
