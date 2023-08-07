Sign up
Previous
Photo 2771
River View
A 'river view' of the Afon Teifi looking from the heights of Pen-Y-Rhiw (top of the hill in English) road in St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire towards the county town of Cardigan, Ceredigion (Cardiganshire).
The houses here have fantastic views!
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2771
photos
61
followers
91
following
759% complete
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
7th August 2023 5:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
green
,
sky
,
church
,
outside
,
street
,
town
,
boats
,
color
,
buildings
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
house
,
river
,
landscape
,
houses
,
roof
,
building
,
roofs
,
gardens
,
colour
,
urban
,
tiles
,
pov
,
housing
