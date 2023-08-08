Previous
Crazy Cilgerran Caterpillar by ajisaac
Crazy Cilgerran Caterpillar

This is a fantastic piece of hedge trimmer the 'crazy caterpillar' in Cilgerran village....adds a smile to my face every time I see it....!
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Kitty Hawke ace
haha....he is some gorgeous !
September 14th, 2023  
