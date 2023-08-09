Previous
Camouflage by ajisaac
Photo 2775

Camouflage

Whilst undertaking gardening works at an elderly gentleman's house I noticed a very nicely camouflaged moth in the hedgerow there.

I think it is 'Buff Ermine' (but not 100% sure). If anyone has got a better take on it please let me know.

Anyway from a much longer distance you would think the Ermine was in fact a leaf.
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
760% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise