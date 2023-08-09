Sign up
Previous
Photo 2775
Camouflage
Whilst undertaking gardening works at an elderly gentleman's house I noticed a very nicely camouflaged moth in the hedgerow there.
I think it is 'Buff Ermine' (but not 100% sure). If anyone has got a better take on it please let me know.
Anyway from a much longer distance you would think the Ermine was in fact a leaf.
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
green
,
outside
,
view
,
outdoors
,
pattern
,
insect
,
moth
,
wings
,
closeup
,
small
,
colour
,
natural
,
hedge
,
wing
,
camouflage
,
hedging
