Previous
Next
Parked Up by ajisaac
Photo 2796

Parked Up

Semi 'retro' auto parked up outside the abandoned Castle Hotel in the middle of Maenclochog village in Pembrokeshire.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
768% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise