Photo 2820
Scorched
Along the Pembrokeshire Coastal Path near Druidston a reminder that fire can break out in the scrubland during the hot summer weather.
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
3rd September 2023 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Tags
black
,
green
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
grass
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
shrubs
,
colour
,
burnt
,
shrubbing
,
scrubland
,
scorched
