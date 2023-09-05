Previous
Next
Standing Tall & Proud by ajisaac
Photo 2822

Standing Tall & Proud

Two scarecrows from the Cenarth Scarecrow competition residing at the entrance to Clynfyw Care Farm complex.

The 'crows' won third prize in the competition.

Note - that Mr 'Top Hat Crow' is sporting a bottle of Clynfyw Farm Apple Juice; they have an apple pressing machine where us locals take our apples to be pressed into juice.

5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise