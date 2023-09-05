Sign up
Photo 2822
Standing Tall & Proud
Two scarecrows from the Cenarth Scarecrow competition residing at the entrance to Clynfyw Care Farm complex.
The 'crows' won third prize in the competition.
Note - that Mr 'Top Hat Crow' is sporting a bottle of Clynfyw Farm Apple Juice; they have an apple pressing machine where us locals take our apples to be pressed into juice.
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2824
photos
59
followers
87
following
773% complete
View this month »
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
4th September 2023 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hat
,
portrait
,
eyes
,
face
,
green
,
hand
,
outside
,
street
,
nose
,
fun
,
eye
,
festival
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
beard
,
shirt
,
bottle
,
brown
,
sooc
,
jacket
,
scarecrow
,
colour
,
mouth
,
tall
,
cloths
