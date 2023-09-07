Previous
Side by Side by ajisaac
Photo 2824

Side by Side

A coloured shot that includes the building I posted yesterday, but in b&w, plus its stone neighbour.

As described yesterday these are part of the railway siding buildings in Crymych, railway no longer there.
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
