Blue for you by ajisaac
Photo 2832

Blue for you

Caught this pic of both the man & woman matching the facade of the building in the background hence my title 'blue for you'....

Pic taken on the streets of the town of Carmarthen.
15th September 2023

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
