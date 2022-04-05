Previous
Yay we won the debate!!! by ameliatolfts
Yay we won the debate!!!

I am so grateful that we won our debate today!!!!!! We all put in a LOT of effort, and those who weren't in the physical debate helped out - emotionally and physically!!! 😊
5th April 2022

Amelia Tolfts 🦋

@ameliatolfts
Ritu_wika@Unicorndoggos1312
i legit wrote a whole paragraph about the debate!!!!!!!!
April 5th, 2022  
schauna_sheep🐑
YAY!
April 5th, 2022  
