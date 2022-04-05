Sign up
11 / 365
Yay we won the debate!!!
I am so grateful that we won our debate today!!!!!! We all put in a LOT of effort, and those who weren't in the physical debate helped out - emotionally and physically!!! 😊
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
Amelia Tolfts 🦋
@ameliatolfts
365
Ritu_wika@Unicorndoggos1312
i legit wrote a whole paragraph about the debate!!!!!!!!
April 5th, 2022
schauna_sheep🐑
YAY!
April 5th, 2022
