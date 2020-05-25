Previous
Carolina Wren by annepann
Photo 1354

Carolina Wren

We are just at the northern edge of this bird's range.
25th May 2020 25th May 20

Anne Pancella

I got more interested in photography when I became a birdwatcher in 2012. Taking photos of the birds I see helps me to identify...
I love their checkered marking. Such a pretty bird. Don't see him real often.
May 26th, 2020  
Such a beautiful bird...wonderful colour & capture ..unknown to me....Fav.
May 26th, 2020  
