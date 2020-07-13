Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1169
watch the ripples that unfold into me
with melancholy and a wistful air
the waves wash over
in the whitewash - joy
awareness
and reflection
consciousness
a promise not forgotten
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
4921
photos
214
followers
144
following
320% complete
View this month »
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
Latest from all albums
662
663
1167
664
1168
665
666
1169
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Competitions and Other Such Delights
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedpoetry
Wendy
ace
This photo drew me in and made me pensive - I stared out my window thinking of 'what if" Your poem did the same.
A FAV!
.
July 16th, 2020
Annie D
ace
@farmreporter
exactly the emotions - thank you
July 16th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Both an evocative image and poem. Quite striking.
July 16th, 2020
Annie D
ace
@taffy
thank you so much Taffy....it seems I am in a pensive poetic mood 🙂
July 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
A FAV!
.