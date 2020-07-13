Previous
watch the ripples that unfold into me by annied
watch the ripples that unfold into me

with melancholy and a wistful air
the waves wash over

in the whitewash - joy
awareness
and reflection

consciousness
a promise not forgotten
Annie D

Wendy ace
This photo drew me in and made me pensive - I stared out my window thinking of 'what if" Your poem did the same.
A FAV!
July 16th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@farmreporter exactly the emotions - thank you
July 16th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Both an evocative image and poem. Quite striking.
July 16th, 2020  
Annie D ace
@taffy thank you so much Taffy....it seems I am in a pensive poetic mood 🙂
July 16th, 2020  
