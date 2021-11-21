Previous
Óbidos Portugal- 2021 | Vintage filter + low saturation by antonios
Óbidos Portugal- 2021 | Vintage filter + low saturation

Original photo in colour, tacked today, with post edition, vintage filter in low saturation.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Antonio-S

@antonios
I'm Portuguese and I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km from Lisbon. Photography is already a hobby that goes with me even from the analogue...
johnnychong
Like it
November 21st, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
That touch of sepia gives it a very nice look
November 21st, 2021  
