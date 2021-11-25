Previous
Earth, our planet, and my window by antonios
43 / 365

Earth, our planet, and my window

Sometimes our planet offers us highly impacting images, and it is necessary to stop, see and think that tomorrow, may be too late, us and the moment.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Antonio-S

@antonios
I'm Portuguese and I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km from Lisbon. Photography is already a hobby that goes with me even from the analogue...
