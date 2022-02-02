Previous
a small bridge II by antonios
a small bridge II

Post edit in negative sepia.
This is a small part of Europe's largest saltwater lagoon.
Óbidos lagoon
2nd February 2022

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is already a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a...
Suzanne
I like the composition and the edit. Favourite
February 3rd, 2022  
Mags
Very cool effect!
February 3rd, 2022  
Ethel
I like your editing choice.
February 3rd, 2022  
