112 / 365
a small bridge II
Post edit in negative sepia.
This is a small part of Europe's largest saltwater lagoon.
Óbidos lagoon
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
3
3
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is already a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
30th January 2022 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
portugal
,
laggon
,
óbidos
,
ant-s
Suzanne
ace
I like the composition and the edit. Favourite
February 3rd, 2022
Mags
ace
Very cool effect!
February 3rd, 2022
Ethel
ace
I like your editing choice.
February 3rd, 2022
