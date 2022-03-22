Previous
Next
There is life in the stones by antonios
160 / 365

There is life in the stones

Lichens are not able to withstand pollution. The fact that they only survive in places that are in good environmental condition makes them bio indicators.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Antonio-S

ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Wow! This shot is stunning.
And the information is so interesting. i did not know that. Thanks for sharing.
March 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise