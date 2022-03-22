Sign up
160 / 365
There is life in the stones
Lichens are not able to withstand pollution. The fact that they only survive in places that are in good environmental condition makes them bio indicators.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
Antonio-S
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal.
life
stones
lichens
ant-s
moni kozi
ace
Wow! This shot is stunning.
And the information is so interesting. i did not know that. Thanks for sharing.
March 22nd, 2022
