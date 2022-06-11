Sign up
241 / 365
Seeing life in color
Zoom and see the biodiversity in a single flower. I counted at least 5 different species of insects
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
1
0
Antonio-S
ace
@antonios
I live very close to Óbidos, 100 km north of Lisbon - Portugal. Photography is a hobby, from the analogue era. My first SLR was a Nikon...
317
photos
46
followers
82
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
12th June 2022 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
life
,
nature
,
blue
,
flower
,
insect
,
ant-s
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful
June 15th, 2022
