Previous
Next
Lessons in Chemistry by arkensiel
Photo 1868

Lessons in Chemistry

This month's book chosen for the book group.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

ArkensielPhotogra...

@arkensiel
I retired on 30 June 2006 from PriceWaterhouseCoopers and from tutoring as an Associate Lecturer for the Open University on 30 June 2019. I was...
512% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise