Flash of red! by bigmxx
Flash of red!

Day 175 - I love the way this poppy field stands out in the distance against the green, I'm not sure if it's on it's way in or on it's way out!!
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning !
June 24th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow I'e never see a field of poppies that size
June 24th, 2022  
