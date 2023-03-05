Previous
Last port of call! by bigmxx
Last port of call!

Day 65 - Our last port of call Puerto Del Rosario, Fuerteventura, had a walk around and then more sun bathing. Packing all done ready to leave the shop tomorrow ready for 3 nights in a hotel in Gran Canaria
Michelle

I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
