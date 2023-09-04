Sign up
Photo 2437
Incoming - make room!
Day 247 - I was amazed at the amount of butterflies on these thistles when another one photobombed the shot (I think they are Meadow Browns!
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted and captured!
September 4th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful capture!
September 4th, 2023
Mags
ace
Busy blooms!
September 4th, 2023
