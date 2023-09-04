Previous
Incoming - make room! by bigmxx
Incoming - make room!

Day 247 - I was amazed at the amount of butterflies on these thistles when another one photobombed the shot (I think they are Meadow Browns!
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted and captured!
September 4th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful capture!
September 4th, 2023  
Mags ace
Busy blooms!
September 4th, 2023  
