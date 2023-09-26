Previous
Waiting to be picked! by bigmxx
Waiting to be picked!

Day 270 - These are Kentish hops and are waiting to be harvested, they seem a bit late but were dong well!
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
Michelle
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh they are pretty!
September 26th, 2023  
