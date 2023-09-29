Previous
All by myself! by bigmxx
Photo 2462

All by myself!

Day 273 - This Shelduck was swimming all by itself, it was having a good look around so I think it was on the look out for a friend!
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! hope he finds a friend soon ! a lovely little duck- fav
September 29th, 2023  
