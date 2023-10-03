Sign up
Photo 2466
A new one on me!
Day 277 - Mr Google informs me these are Bladder Senna seeds pods, something I've not seen before!
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
1
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Mags
ace
Neat textures!
October 3rd, 2023
